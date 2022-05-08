B. Riley Lowers iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $36.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 156.96% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at $223,562,748.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 619,937 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,824,576 shares of company stock valued at $31,670,077. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Granby Capital Management LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in iHeartMedia by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 593,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in iHeartMedia by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.