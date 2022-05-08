Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Babylon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Shares of BBLN stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Babylon has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBLN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,533,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,980,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

