Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.