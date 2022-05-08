Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 35,012 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in LKQ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.87 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

