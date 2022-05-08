Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.