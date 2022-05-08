Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $4,383,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 178,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 154,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.