Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $32.09 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

