Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,808,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $80.05 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.46.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

