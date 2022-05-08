Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,657 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,719,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,583,000 after buying an additional 251,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PULS stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.