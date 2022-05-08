Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

