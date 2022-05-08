Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $57.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.