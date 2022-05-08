Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $717.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $717.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander-Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $741.66 million. Banco Santander-Chile reported sales of $709.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banco Santander-Chile.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.909 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

