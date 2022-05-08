Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

BCTF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Bancorp 34 has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

