Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
BCTF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Bancorp 34 has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.
Bancorp 34 Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancorp 34 (BCTF)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.