Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $2.75 on Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00008051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $96.84 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,165.80 or 0.99964658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00029476 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

