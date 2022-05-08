Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Position Lessened by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises 3.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,941,000 after buying an additional 136,276 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,318,000 after purchasing an additional 514,992 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,857,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,820,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92,421 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.62. The company had a trading volume of 727,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $95.37 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.62.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

