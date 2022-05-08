Bao Finance (BAO) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $90,447.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 1,968,822.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00271352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00176241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.57 or 0.00538596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00038854 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,358.62 or 1.97336013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

