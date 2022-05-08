Barclays Cuts Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,023.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $833.71.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

