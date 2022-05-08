Barclays Cuts Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target to €74.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €75.00 ($78.95) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($62.95) to €63.20 ($66.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.01) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.40.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPSGY opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.