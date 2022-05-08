Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

PDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 114 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.27. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £221.39 million and a PE ratio of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

