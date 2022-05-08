Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.84) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.21 ($2.14).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 120.42 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.00 billion and a PE ratio of -240.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.78).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

