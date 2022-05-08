Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.84) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.21 ($2.14).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 120.42 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.00 billion and a PE ratio of -240.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.78).

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

