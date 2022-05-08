Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,800 ($59.96) target price on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($68.71) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($52.47) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($81.20) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,937.69 ($74.17).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,440 ($67.96) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($54.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($85.90). The firm has a market cap of £67.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,832.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,300.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.18%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($68.63), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($719,607.62).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.