Barclays Upgrades Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BKHYY opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $56.42.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (Get Rating)
