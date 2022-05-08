Barclays Upgrades Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BKHYY opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

