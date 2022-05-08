Barings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $255.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

