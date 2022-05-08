Barings LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

NUE stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

