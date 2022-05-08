Barings LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

NYSE GE opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

