Barings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

NYSE:TFC opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

