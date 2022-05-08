Barings LLC Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,727 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,520,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,839,000 after buying an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 282,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after buying an additional 236,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.08 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.