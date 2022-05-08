Barings LLC Sells 774 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.