Barings LLC Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,335 shares of company stock worth $6,065,206 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.53.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $19.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.74. 789,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $536.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.85. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $466.56 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

