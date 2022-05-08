Barings LLC Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 55.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $261.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

