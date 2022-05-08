Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBSI. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $76.67 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.