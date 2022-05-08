Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

