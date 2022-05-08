Barrington Research Boosts Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target to $250.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $185.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $240.47.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kadant by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

