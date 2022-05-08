BASIC Market Capitalization Tops $22.96 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $22.96 million and approximately $180,365.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,513.17 or 0.99970126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029362 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,053,448,997 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

