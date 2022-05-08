Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.13 ($82.24).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BC8. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded down €1.38 ($1.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €40.77 ($42.92). 333,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.34. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €40.82 ($42.97) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($73.22). The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

