Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,008 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

DD stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,677. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

