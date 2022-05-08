Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.3% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 278.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,937,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. 18,568,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,862,638. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.46. The company has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

