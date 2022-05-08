Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,870 shares of company stock worth $74,132,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.69. 10,418,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,763,017. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

