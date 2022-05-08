Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $95.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,294,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,897. The firm has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

