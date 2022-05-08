Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.19).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 204 ($2.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.93. The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 188.50 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 288 ($3.60).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($54,465.96).

About Tritax Big Box REIT (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.