Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.

Shares of BCYC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 708,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $606.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.