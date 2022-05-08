Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.
Shares of BCYC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 708,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $606.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.55.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.
About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
