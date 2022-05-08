BiFi Reaches Market Cap of $4.56 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 20% against the dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $91,618.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00150755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.00333298 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039794 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

