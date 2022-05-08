Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.90

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 9100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.99.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.