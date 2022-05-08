Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,010,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bilibili by 36.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at about $47,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of BILI opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.26. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

