Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $191.25

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $191.25 and last traded at $191.25, with a volume of 29867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.18.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Get Biogen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.18.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.