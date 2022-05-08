BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

BIOL opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.75). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

