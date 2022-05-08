BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $238,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $339,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,420 shares of company stock worth $2,919,249. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 598,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

