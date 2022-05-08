BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of BLRX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.04.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BioLineRx by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BioLineRx by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BioLineRx by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

