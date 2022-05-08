Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $3.50. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 36,587 shares.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 29.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

