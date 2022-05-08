Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Volume Reaches $139.02 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $70.40 or 0.00205601 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $139.02 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,240.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.06 or 0.00771187 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,053,945 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

